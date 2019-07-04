Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Analysts See $0.86 EPS; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.86% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. CENTA’s profit would be $51.28M giving it 7.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Central Garden & Pet Company’s analysts see 19.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 76,740 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 36 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 28 reduced and sold their holdings in Audiocodes LTD. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.18 million shares, down from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 18.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 62,188 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 421,562 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 105,021 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.83% invested in the company for 282,255 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 7/1/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 254% – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $457.81 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets products for the pet, and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pet and Garden. It has a 15.22 P/E ratio. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.