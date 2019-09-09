Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A (CENTA) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.16 Million; Newport Asia Upped Stake in Baidu (BIDU)

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $104.5. About 2.26M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A (CENTA) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 491,154 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, up from 440,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 70,136 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Garden & Pet Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – Business Wire” on August 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rexnord (RXN) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Sales Lag – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comfort Zone® Calming Vest for Dogs Voted Product of the Year 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) by 79,675 shares to 91,197 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 38,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,124 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.