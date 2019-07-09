Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Its Position; Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Stake

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 251,943 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 110,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.71. About 142,023 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT)

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) by 1,803 shares to 66,362 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $51.28M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.