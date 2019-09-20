Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Stake Has Boosted by Highbridge Capital Management Llc; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Valuation Declined While Fir Tree Has Upped Position by $32.44 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 30,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 348,234 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.58M, up from 317,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 157,007 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96M, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 962,251 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Put) (EPI) by 18,400 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank Corp reported 1.27 million shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 259,513 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.24M shares. California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 551,976 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Limited Company accumulated 4.21M shares or 5.48% of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America owns 1.19M shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 12,227 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 40,560 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.01 million shares. 600,620 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Aperio Ltd accumulated 48,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

