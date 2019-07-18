Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Lifted Stake; Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 15,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 113,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 19,083 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 165,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,649 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, up from 654,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 7,586 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 11.40M shares to 7.07M shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Garden & Pet Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – Business Wire” on August 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Central Garden (CENTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $10.20M for 69.59 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,826 shares to 38,974 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM) by 12,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 4,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 500,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 51,681 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 80 shares. 28,240 are owned by Colony Grp Inc Limited Company. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 598,959 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 0.03% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 5,600 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 13,396 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 367,418 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 59,878 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.7% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Sei holds 103,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 66,061 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Alkermes plc’s (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.