Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake; As Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stock Price Declined, Wbi Investments Has Cut Position

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 55,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 120,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 2.42M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Ad firm lnterpublic’s revenue rises 5 pct; 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 56.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 14,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,685 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 26,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 225,735 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. 8,650 shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN, worth $199,988.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,364 shares to 31,015 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIC) by 522,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech owns 165,969 shares. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 441,857 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 504 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 4,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 47,989 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 807 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 145,437 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 17,312 shares. Clark Estates New York, New York-based fund reported 165,000 shares. 16,829 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 103,877 shares. Cls Investments Lc reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of invested in 68,066 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 35,395 shares.

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $51.28M for 7.89 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 28,364 shares to 35,273 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).