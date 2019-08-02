Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Stock Price Rose While Secor Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position by $342,424; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined, Zacks Investment Management Raised Stake by $441,641

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 56.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 14,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 11,685 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 26,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.98% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 60,491 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 2,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,867 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 15,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $158.04. About 35,326 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,205 shares to 21,305 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 110,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $51.36M for 7.04 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Garden & Pet Company Names New Independent Director – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Central Garden (CENTA) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rexnord (RXN) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Sales Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Garden & Pet Company Announces CEO Transition Planning – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,976 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,710 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. $63,499 worth of stock was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley reported 0.07% stake. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 2,689 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 13,837 shares. Department Mb Fin Fincl Bank N A reported 324 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,651 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 957,328 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,186 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0.95% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3.74 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,878 shares. Acropolis Ltd Liability owns 5,397 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 1,689 shares stake. Hanson Doremus Mgmt stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pension has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Birmingham Capital Mngmt Communications Inc Al has invested 1.8% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).