Central Federal Corporation (CFBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Federal Corporation
|12
|2.18
|N/A
|1.21
|10.07
|First Northwest Bancorp
|16
|4.30
|N/A
|0.76
|21.17
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Northwest Bancorp appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Federal Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Central Federal Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Northwest Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Central Federal Corporation and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Federal Corporation
|0.00%
|11.8%
|0.8%
|First Northwest Bancorp
|0.00%
|4.1%
|0.6%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.54 beta means Central Federal Corporation’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. First Northwest Bancorp has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 24.2% of Central Federal Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 15.7% of Central Federal Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Federal Corporation
|0.25%
|0.95%
|-4.32%
|11.56%
|-6.8%
|4.36%
|First Northwest Bancorp
|-0.06%
|-1.71%
|0.19%
|3.95%
|0.12%
|8.36%
For the past year Central Federal Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Northwest Bancorp.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors First Northwest Bancorp beats Central Federal Corporation.
