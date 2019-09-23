Central Federal Corporation (CFBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal Corporation 12 2.18 N/A 1.21 10.07 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.30 N/A 0.76 21.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Northwest Bancorp appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Central Federal Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Central Federal Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Northwest Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Central Federal Corporation and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.54 beta means Central Federal Corporation’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. First Northwest Bancorp has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.2% of Central Federal Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 15.7% of Central Federal Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year Central Federal Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Northwest Bancorp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Northwest Bancorp beats Central Federal Corporation.