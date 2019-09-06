Central Federal Corporation (CFBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

As Savings & Loans companies, Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal Corporation 12 2.04 N/A 1.21 10.07 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.13 N/A 1.07 13.85

Table 1 demonstrates Central Federal Corporation and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brookline Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Central Federal Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Central Federal Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta indicates that Central Federal Corporation is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Brookline Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Central Federal Corporation and Brookline Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.2% and 79% respectively. 15.7% are Central Federal Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31%

For the past year Central Federal Corporation was less bullish than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats Central Federal Corporation.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.