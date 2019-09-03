Central Federal Corporation (CFBK) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Central Federal Corporation
|12
|2.06
|N/A
|1.21
|10.07
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|29
|3.40
|N/A
|2.26
|12.71
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Defiance Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Central Federal Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Central Federal Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of First Defiance Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Central Federal Corporation
|0.00%
|11.8%
|0.8%
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|0.00%
|11.7%
|1.5%
Risk and Volatility
Central Federal Corporation’s 0.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 24.2% of Central Federal Corporation shares and 65.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares. 15.7% are Central Federal Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Central Federal Corporation
|0.25%
|0.95%
|-4.32%
|11.56%
|-6.8%
|4.36%
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|1.27%
|0.63%
|-2.35%
|2.28%
|-10.95%
|17.18%
For the past year Central Federal Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Defiance Financial Corp.
Summary
First Defiance Financial Corp. beats Central Federal Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.
