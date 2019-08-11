Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) Reaches $4.74 52-Week High; Flotek Industries (FTK) Sentiment Is 0.8

The stock of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) hit a new 52-week high and has $5.07 target or 7.00% above today’s $4.74 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.20B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $5.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $84.14M more. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 423,506 shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) has risen 22.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CETV News: 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA COMMENTS ON 2018 OUTLOOK ON ITS WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O FY2018 REV VIEW $646.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 235 MLN TERM LOAN EXTENDED BY TWO YEARS TO NOVEMBER 2021; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES – AGREED WITH TIME WARNER TO REDUCE FEES PAYABLE AS CREDIT GUARANTOR OF CO’S CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SENIOR TERM CREDIT FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media Enterprises Announces New Financing Transaction to Reduce Average Borrowing Cost and Improve Maturity Profile of Its Senior Debt; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O – WILL REPAY EUR 110.0 MLN OF DEBT WITH PROCEEDS FROM NEWLY EXERCISED WARRANTS; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD- QTRLY NET REVENUES INCREASED 25% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 7% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 139.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD- QTRLY OIBDA INCREASED 45% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 26% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 30.7 MLN

Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 32 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 40 decreased and sold stakes in Flotek Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 30.93 million shares, down from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flotek Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 22 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 596,756 shares traded or 30.14% up from the average. Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) has declined 0.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FTK News: 21/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES-BOARD DETERMINED THAT IT WILL REDUCE TOTAL NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD TO SIX FOLLOWING CARLA S. HARDY JOHN S. REILAND DEPARTURES; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK: MARIETTA TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Expects to Report Negative EBITDA for the 1Q; 09/05/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $60.5M; 23/04/2018 – RT @SEEKINGALPHA_FS: Flotek -25% after warning of negative Q1 EBITDA, disappointing revenue; 21/03/2018 – Flotek Industries: John S. Reiland to Resign From Board on April 27; 21/03/2018 FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC – ALSO ON MARCH 15, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN S. REILAND WILL BE CONCLUDING HIS TENURE ON BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 23/04/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q REV. $59M TO $62M; 09/05/2018 – Flotek 1Q Rev $60.5M; 23/04/2018 – Flotek Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the gas and oil industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $114.35 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in gas and oil well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Flotek Industries, Inc. for 1.84 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 468,663 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 664,335 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Peconic Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 676,881 shares.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment firm in Central and Eastern Europe. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. It broadcasts a total of 36 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 24.45 million shares or 12.67% less from 28.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Ptnrs Limited invested in 12,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 429,023 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 33,712 shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0% or 59,867 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement reported 154,708 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd owns 181,195 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 76,200 shares. 1.25 million were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 26,851 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 179,430 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 11,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 63,129 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) for 23,706 shares. 614,962 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Northern Tru holds 1.11 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.