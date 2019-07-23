Central European Media Ent (CETV) Holder Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Position; Sankaty Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Parsley Energy (PE) as Share Value Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Central European Media Ent (CETV) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 101,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 232 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 101,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Central European Media Ent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 185,960 shares traded. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) has declined 1.30% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CETV News: 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O FY2018 REV VIEW $646.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on April 27; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media Enterprises Announces New Financing Transaction to Reduce Average Borrowing Cost and Improve Maturity Profile of Its Senior Debt; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD SAYS INCREASED CAPACITY OF EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO US$ 75 MLN AND MATURITY EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 235 MLN TERM LOAN EXTENDED BY TWO YEARS TO NOVEMBER 2021; 12/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES – UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SLOVENIA BROADBAND TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO JUNE 30, 2018; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.01

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 3.20 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CETV shares while 18 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 24.45 million shares or 12.67% less from 28.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0% or 26,675 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 2,232 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) for 232 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 569,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Ltd Com holds 0% or 135,853 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,663 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.25M shares. S Muoio And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). California-based Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) for 179,430 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Systems Inc by 45,718 shares to 69,819 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 126,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 43,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Llc holds 36,109 shares. Jennison Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mitchell Inc accumulated 180,620 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 94,445 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 448,284 shares. Wexford Cap LP holds 1.98% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Redwood Ltd Liability Company accumulated 282,982 shares. 2.08M were reported by Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership. First Trust Advisors Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 609,141 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

