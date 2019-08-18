Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Stake; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shorts Down By 13.73%

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) stake by 37.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 7,275 shares as Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 12,155 shares with $1.21M value, down from 19,430 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer Com now has $9.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.28. About 863,542 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) had a decrease of 13.73% in short interest. YPF’s SI was 8.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.73% from 9.62 million shares previously. With 2.10 million avg volume, 4 days are for Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s short sellers to cover YPF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3.38M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.74 million for 13.19 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) stake by 1,895 shares to 3,305 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ) stake by 69,420 shares and now owns 231,650 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -2.91% below currents $101.28 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $8900 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 0.03% stake. Ls Inv accumulated 3,883 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 139 shares. Art reported 0.17% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Pnc Gru holds 79,780 shares. Moreover, Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.48% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 54,866 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 71,997 shares stake. Cap Innovations Ltd Company invested 0.85% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Dnb Asset As reported 14,884 shares stake. Moreover, Churchill has 0.35% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Liberty Capital, Michigan-based fund reported 28,217 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 4,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 101,863 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,524 were reported by Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Co. 320,184 are held by Mirae Asset Invests Ltd. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co holds 0.17% or 485,323 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.11% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ing Groep Nv reported 1.75 million shares stake. Knighthead Capital Management Lc reported 3.55% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bamco Inc has invested 0.24% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 10,300 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,160 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 29,624 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 3.38 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.