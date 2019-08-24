Central Bank & Trust Co Increased Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake by $3.48 Million; Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Holder Cove Street Capital Upped Stake

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 349.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 49,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 63,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 14,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.63M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 224,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 2.52 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.19M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 1.20 million shares traded or 44.65% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

