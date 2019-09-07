Central Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $3.24 Million; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Price Rose While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowered by $18.70 Million Its Holding

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 534.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 27,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 32,276 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 5,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.44M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.32 million, down from 389,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 315,217 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 61,342 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $193.20 million for 17.51 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

