Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Ameren (AEE) by $1.25 Million; Waddell & Reed Financial Lifted Position in Rpm Intl (RPM) by $14.20 Million as Market Value Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 2423.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 17,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 17,794 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 1.69 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 244,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.51M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.33. About 472,598 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 68,004 shares to 514,824 shares, valued at $78.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 29,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,403 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP holds 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 4,519 shares. Mesirow Management holds 0.2% or 22,400 shares. Brown Advisory owns 9,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Communications has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 42,391 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 431,180 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability invested in 35,175 shares. United Automobile Association owns 23,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel owns 210,125 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 52,947 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc reported 17,054 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 66,800 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Geode owns 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1.34 million shares.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are RPM International Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RPM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPM Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 4,812 shares to 15,754 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 29,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,732 shares, and cut its stake in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 3,993 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 75,732 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt reported 305,987 shares. 242,792 were accumulated by Prudential Inc. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 1.39% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 192,677 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 1.68M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.03% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 50,165 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 373,758 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.14% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1.50M shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 241,678 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 4,100 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,850 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation’s (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.