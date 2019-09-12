Central Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $356,319; Vanguard Group Lowered Symantec (SYMC) Position by $21.83 Million

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 66.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 billion, down from 67.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 1.28 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 4,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 75,510 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, down from 79,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 647,149 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Non-Paying Customers; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Service owns 301 shares. 1.82 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 19,778 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 3,005 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. The Tennessee-based Martin Co Tn has invested 1.29% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Meeder Asset holds 0.11% or 75,647 shares in its portfolio. Int Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 250,753 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 33,888 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 3,351 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Us-based fund reported 12,950 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 168,785 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 120,522 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.78M for 19.30 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 166,399 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $325.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carriage Svcs Inc (NYSE:CSV) by 129,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PE firms could snag SYMC for $26-27/share – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top-Ranked Stocks Suitable for Millennials: 6 Picks – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Symantec (SYMC) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Symantec Reportedly Nearing Deal, Lyft Smashes Q2 Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.45% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Check Cap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Estabrook Capital holds 0% or 370 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.8% or 112,832 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors has 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,312 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has invested 0.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Jersey-based Landscape Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Regal Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,602 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 3.96 million shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Michigan-based Ls Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation reported 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,973 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Starbucks Stock After Big Rally? – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks adds three to board – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blueprint To Starbucks: Hold Your Horses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 17,350 shares to 72,390 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.75M for 32.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.