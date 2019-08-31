Central Bank & Trust Co Raised Stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) as Market Value Declined; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) by $4.03 Million

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix Com (NFLX) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 12,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.7B

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 71,858 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.29M for 88.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Descartes Completes Acquisition Of Management Systems Resources – Benzinga” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CALCUSO Handles Back-to-School Peak Ecommerce Order Volumes with Descartes pixi WMS – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Fell 11% in June – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Acquires CORE Transport Technologies Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nolan Transportation Group Increases Shipment Visibility Across North America with the Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Solution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,428 shares to 8,141 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 33,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,116 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Russell 2000 (IWM).