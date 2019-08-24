Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $336,505; Tig Advisors Lifted Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $81.36 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 4,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,185 shares to 12,317 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Fund Health Care (XLV) by 56,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

