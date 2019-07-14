Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $1.16 Million; Stock Value Declined; Elm Ridge Management Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Lowered by $2.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 52,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,219 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 967,096 shares traded or 5.86% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 12,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,820 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 39,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.84 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $234.52 million for 7.58 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects Incorporated has 1,857 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd accumulated 6,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 17,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.08% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Brandywine Invest Lc holds 1.80M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 177,407 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 367,957 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.25% or 20,758 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.02% or 2.94M shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8.86M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,846 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 25,919 shares. 451,761 were reported by Invesco. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source State Bank reported 6,758 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Notis stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ameriprise Fincl holds 885,907 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moors And Cabot owns 20,758 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 107 shares stake. Chatham Group invested in 1.57% or 63,924 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability stated it has 48,210 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 620,287 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 51,845 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Assocs Lp has 239,410 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,334 shares to 47,489 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.