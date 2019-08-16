Central Bank & Trust Co Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered Hms Holdings (HMSY) Holding by $712,240 as Share Value Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 24,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 345,903 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, down from 370,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 428,391 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY); 25/04/2018 – REG-Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in HMS Networks; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: HMS Bergbau AG: is planning sale of up to 15 percent of Silesian Coal International Group of Companies S.A; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY)

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 32,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 79,803 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 47,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 6,306 shares to 18,774 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbaseil Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB) by 23,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,805 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated holds 6,600 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.60M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc reported 2,910 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.35 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. North Star Asset stated it has 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cumberland Partners Ltd stated it has 41,217 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 1.68 million are owned by United Financial Advisers Ltd. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 15,525 were accumulated by Monetary Management Gru. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.19% or 7,777 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 29,354 shares. Moreover, Haverford has 1.37% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2.65 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Carderock Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.23% or 40,410 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 22,415 shares to 350,975 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 153,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,578 shares, and has risen its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).