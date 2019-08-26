Central Bank & Trust Co Stake In Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Was Lifted; Sio Capital Management Raised Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position by $682,500

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 239,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 187,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 25,056 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 134.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 3,305 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 1,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $510.68. About 38,154 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares to 173,652 shares, valued at $590,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 592,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,042 shares, and cut its stake in Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CymaBay Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,015 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 33,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 127,861 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.59% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 97,612 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 662 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James & owns 64,771 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fiera Cap holds 1.47 million shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,243 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 1,265 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc reported 47 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 54,373 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Aperio Limited Co owns 69,444 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Thomas White owns 2,660 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 607,360 shares.