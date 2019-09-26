Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Disney (Walt) Company Holding Co (DIS) Stake; Shelton Capital Management Raised Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding

Shelton Capital Management increased Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) stake by 1473.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management acquired 8,870 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 9,472 shares with $628,000 value, up from 602 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In now has $14.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 1.92M shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Disney (Walt) Company Holding Co (DIS) stake by 9.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co analyzed 2,430 shares as Disney (Walt) Company Holding Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 22,384 shares with $3.13 million value, down from 24,814 last quarter. Disney (Walt) Company Holding Co now has $239.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 17.51% above currents $133.09 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report.

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stake by 4,845 shares to 67,972 valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 4,736 shares and now owns 30,866 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

