Central Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.16 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $2.94 Million as Shares Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 30,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 23,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 3.20 million shares traded or 0.28% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 68,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 19,049 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 87,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 11.85M shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Na has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Monetta Fincl owns 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,000 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 111,949 shares. Tiedemann Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Valley National Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 1,279 shares. 2,655 were accumulated by Hartford Fincl. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.08% or 274,562 shares in its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Management reported 18,510 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd reported 3.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 58,630 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 60,000 were reported by Ally. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,117 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Company Ltd holds 0.03% or 106,217 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 13,305 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 36,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

