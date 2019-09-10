Central Bank & Trust Co Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) Upped by $2.44 Million as Stock Price Declined; Roper Technologies (ROP) Valuation Rose While First United Bank Trust Increased Its Stake

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $352.49. About 433,585 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) by 895.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 33,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 37,674 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 3,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.14M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 51,053 shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 3.13% or 263,129 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0% or 294 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs invested in 122,918 shares. Howland Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 39,444 shares. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 5,919 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 3,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 25,114 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services holds 27,181 shares. Moreover, Bender Robert And Assocs has 2.71% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 76,333 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 176,006 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Lc holds 2,728 shares. Macquarie Gru has 81,811 shares. 143,848 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 28,749 shares to 53,728 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,749 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares to 26,009 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.