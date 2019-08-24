Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $352,755 as Share Value Rose; Oppenheimer Asset Management Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $362,520 as Stock Value Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 14,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 17,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 31,933 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 21,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 2.02M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 10,422 shares to 87,575 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 30,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,172 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Bank holds 2.53% or 67,702 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Bartlett & Limited Co has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.03% or 4.51M shares. Alyeska Inv Lp stated it has 551,246 shares. Oakmont Corporation stated it has 8.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Capital Inc owns 137,878 shares. Scharf Ltd owns 1.51 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 59.81M shares or 2% of the stock. Olstein Capital Management LP stated it has 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Inv Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,600 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 3.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4.36% or 1.13 million shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 230,643 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 159,480 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (NYSE:VZ) by 5,570 shares to 17,160 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fd (EFA) by 185,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.