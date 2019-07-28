Central Bank & Trust Co Increased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $407,520 as Share Price Rose; Nuvasive (NUVA) Shareholder Stifel Financial Decreased Its Holding

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 49,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 74,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, down from 270,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 259,755 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 22.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 5,971 shares to 255,356 shares, valued at $14.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 125,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $29.06 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 3,562 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc Usd 0.01 (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,976 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerg Mkts Gov Bnd (VWOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings.