Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Stake in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) as Share Price Rose; Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Ringcentral (RNG) Stake by $3.15 Million as Shares Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 35,429 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 42,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $162.84. About 374,945 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 69,460 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 364 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 70 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Aqr Ltd Com holds 0% or 26,175 shares. Ajo LP reported 17,393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,031 were reported by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Petrus Tru Com Lta stated it has 2,426 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 0.34% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 113,511 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tradewinds Cap Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.99% or 1.84M shares. 27,259 were accumulated by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 13,886 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank has 3,129 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 8,384 shares to 146,369 shares, valued at $34.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Trust Com stated it has 86,277 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Llc has 0.21% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has 38,479 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 839 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communications has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,500 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 27,266 shares. Fruth Mgmt holds 0.66% or 9,847 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 7,760 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 1,708 shares. Cahill has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,393 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.68% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 163,150 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.49% stake.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.25 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.