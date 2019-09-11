Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Position in Ameren (AEE); Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Decreased Position by $8.15 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 59.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 99,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 68,272 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 167,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $94.88. About 1.50 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 2423.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 17,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 17,794 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.60M shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.40M for 18.11 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: MCHP – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 206,144 shares. Kdi Capital Partners Lc reported 4.17% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,076 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Franklin Inc has 3.31 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 864,971 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.01% or 1,991 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 34,825 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Coho Ptnrs Limited has 3.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has 0.08% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.48% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). World Asset Management holds 16,265 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Colony Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,835 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,400 shares to 337,131 shares, valued at $92.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,642 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren (NYSE: AEE) Announces 2018 Results and Issues Guidance – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren Missouri to bring customers solar energy at night – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.