Central Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) Holding by $2.44 Million; Mairs & Power Has Boosted Its Wintrust Finan (WTFC) Position by $1.08 Million

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Finan Corp (WTFC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 16,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 196,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.56. About 714,341 shares traded or 68.22% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A (CTSH) by 895.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 33,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 37,674 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 3,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.44 billion market cap company. It closed at $65.76 lastly. It is down 22.75% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Gets Regulatory Nod for Blue Hills Deal – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wintrust Completes the Acquisition of Certain Assets and Assumption of Certain Liabilities of American Enterprise Bank – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation to Present at Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl holds 0% or 5,327 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Midwest State Bank Division has invested 0.31% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Eagle Asset Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.05% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Stephens Ar reported 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company owns 78,636 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 0.03% or 4,079 shares. 1,133 are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 84,253 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 92,174 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 11,400 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation & owns 6,657 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.07% or 342,864 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 264,260 shares.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 132,464 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $69.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,150 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM).

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 15,651 shares to 7,195 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,141 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Llc has invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hussman Strategic Incorporated holds 0.46% or 26,100 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na reported 31,612 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 47.15 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Profund Advisors Lc accumulated 0.14% or 41,066 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,728 shares. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Company has 4.55% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.08M shares. Ftb reported 83,379 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 16,762 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 36,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sather Finance Gru holds 4.92% or 335,239 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 0.16% or 47,362 shares. Cohen Klingenstein has invested 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Middleton Sean had sold 683 shares worth $48,650. 1,208 shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan, worth $86,046.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cognizant Named an AI Services Leader in IDC MarketScape Report – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: VMware, Schwab, HCA Healthcare, Cognizant and Hilton – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.