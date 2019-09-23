Central Bank & Trust Co Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Position

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 21,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 14,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 16.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 12,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 52,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 39,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 16.01 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Usd 0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,444 shares to 1,689 shares, valued at $123,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 30,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,767 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Financial (XLF).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 212,276 shares to 22,201 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 28,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,952 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

