Central Bank & Trust Co Boosted Verizon Communications Usd (VZ) Holding By $328,630; Kopernik Global Investors Boosted By $22.50 Million Its Range Res (RRC) Position

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 29.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc acquired 2.05 million shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 8.98 million shares with $100.88M value, up from 6.93M last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $1.12B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 6.88 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Verizon Communications Inc Usd (VZ) stake by 48.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co acquired 5,570 shares as Verizon Communications Inc Usd (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 17,160 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 11,590 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc Usd now has $230.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 10.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,771 shares. Connecticut-based Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 4,914 shares. Strategic Serv invested in 77,720 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, American Century has 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13.30M shares. Lincluden Mgmt Ltd has 1.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 227,174 shares. Uss Management owns 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 204,324 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt holds 0.61% or 13,339 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill And reported 7,625 shares. Iowa Comml Bank holds 1.68% or 61,886 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Company has invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 39.55 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Salem Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.69% or 84,137 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Madison Investment Inc invested in 776,154 shares or 0.84% of the stock.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) stake by 4,614 shares to 17,714 valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 10,642 shares and now owns 13,004 shares. Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Jefferies downgraded the shares of RRC in report on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3.75 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. 10,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0.6% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 4.19 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 254,882 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). S&Co Inc has invested 0.09% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Van Eck has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 20,789 shares. Cambrian Capital LP has 309,044 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 46 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 224,147 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Matthew 25 Mgmt accumulated 875,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has 26,511 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 270,288 shares or 0.01% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 11,472 shares. Bluemountain Cap reported 13,022 shares stake.