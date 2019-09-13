Central Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Its Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holding by $355,134 as Share Value Rose; Kensico Capital Management Lowered Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $29.37 Million; Share Value Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 33,388 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $168.63. About 2.72 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 176,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.42M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,375 shares to 12,646 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 56,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,592 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,577 are owned by Spinnaker. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Essex Financial holds 8,794 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Texas Cap Bank & Trust Incorporated Tx accumulated 0.92% or 3,161 shares. Old Fincl Bank In accumulated 10,308 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Albert D Mason reported 8,225 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 2,777 shares in its portfolio. 4,510 were reported by Everett Harris And Com Ca. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 1.27% or 15,820 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc accumulated 44,190 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 4,292 shares. 75,962 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Pennsylvania-based Janney Llc has invested 0.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 14,900 shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Limited Liability has 1.84% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 25,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1,873 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Amer Century has invested 0.18% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 37,010 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.85 million shares. Altimeter Limited Partnership has 3.49 million shares for 15.88% of their portfolio. Sei Invests reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ubs Oconnor Limited Company holds 628,950 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company accumulated 4 shares. Omni Partners Llp invested in 458,690 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,909 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 27,400 shares to 7.80 million shares, valued at $170.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 223,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).