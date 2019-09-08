Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $1.16 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Twele Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Were Volatile

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 12,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 26,820 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 39,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Richey Albert L bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na invested in 0.01% or 10,634 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 1,749 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 6.35 million shares. 99,516 were accumulated by Da Davidson &. Twele Cap Management holds 22,341 shares. 21,970 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Lc. Moreover, Whitnell And Co has 1.6% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Invesco has 327,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Llc has 40,390 shares. M stated it has 10,195 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. L S has 0.16% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 14,441 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.84% or 122,192 shares.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,421 shares to 182,968 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares to 107,401 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

