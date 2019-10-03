Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered By $355,134 Its Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake; Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals Has 0.67 Sentiment

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,041 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 33,388 shares with $5.83 million value, down from 35,429 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc Com now has $115.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $161.08. About 4.46 million shares traded or 70.38% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 4 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 6 decreased and sold their equity positions in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.05 million shares, down from 1.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Municipals in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL) stake by 8,717 shares to 105,081 valued at $6.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 4,736 shares and now owns 30,866 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 17.33% above currents $161.08 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 27 report. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.03 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Lucas Capital Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals for 21,627 shares. Essex Financial Services Inc. owns 15,286 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 362,397 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Edge Wealth Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,600 shares.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $261.32 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 31.19 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 19,668 shares traded. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.