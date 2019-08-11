Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased By $547,888 Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding; HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (HMLSF) Shorts Down By 9.63%

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,264 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 26,863 shares with $6.51M value, down from 29,127 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $120.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) had a decrease of 9.63% in short interest. HMLSF’s SI was 16,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.63% from 18,700 shares previously. With 36,200 avg volume, 1 days are for HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (OTCMKTS:HMLSF)’s short sellers to cover HMLSF’s short positions. The ETF decreased 1.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 12,089 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 27,192 shares to 32,276 valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ) stake by 69,420 shares and now owns 231,650 shares. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.65% below currents $273.94 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura initiated Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, May 31. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Nomura maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, March 8. Nomura maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.07 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 72,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hanseatic Management Serv has 1.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Neuberger Berman Grp owns 1.12M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Carlson Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Leisure Mgmt has 1.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,048 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 0.38% stake. Chemung Canal stated it has 1,104 shares. Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability Corp owns 142,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford Associate reported 31,115 shares. Bristol John W & Ny holds 2.75% or 414,041 shares. 1,494 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Tortoise Management Ltd owns 2,171 shares. 34,093 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Limited.

