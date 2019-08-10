Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Holding in Intuit (INTU); Gruss & Co Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.05 Million

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 10,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 24,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 14,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.57. About 1.22M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 202,442 shares stake. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 26,513 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Flow Traders Us Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based American Bancorp has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 274,982 are held by Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Com stated it has 384,214 shares. 125,652 are held by Girard Partners Limited. Lynch Associate In holds 6.07% or 155,107 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corporation invested 6.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 61,395 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 19,432 shares. Bragg Advsrs reported 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

