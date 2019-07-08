Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Position in Ameren (AEE) by $1.25 Million; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stealthgas (GASS) Stake by $3.85 Million; Stock Value Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 2423.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 17,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,794 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 782,146 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.44M market cap company. It closed at $3.55 lastly. It is up 23.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 42,292 shares to 2,003 shares, valued at $83,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 7,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,020 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

