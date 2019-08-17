Central Bank & Trust Co Lifted By $2.08 Million Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 44.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 1,857 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 2,351 shares with $569.00M value, down from 4,208 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $120.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 99.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co acquired 53,437 shares as Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 107,401 shares with $4.29M value, up from 53,964 last quarter. Comcast Corp New Cl A now has $196.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 12.07 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 5,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martin Inc Tn invested in 0.65% or 8,901 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks reported 0.77% stake. Incorporated Ca has invested 0.54% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bollard Gru Ltd Llc holds 16,395 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,538 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates invested in 2.64% or 71,747 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pecaut reported 11,750 shares. 344,647 are owned by Congress Asset Management Ma. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.22% or 138,804 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lafayette Invs Incorporated accumulated 1,976 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 733,841 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of stock.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Merck & Co Inc (Put) stake by 2,500 shares to 200,900 valued at $16.71 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (Put) stake by 21,800 shares and now owns 42,400 shares. Pepsico Inc (Put) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.71% below currents $274.1 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Raymond James. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target in Monday, June 3 report. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 12.90% above currents $43.18 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 12. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC) stake by 27,317 shares to 85,746 valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) stake by 24,977 shares and now owns 10,272 shares. Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) was reduced too.