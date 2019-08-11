Central Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Xcel Energy (XEL) by $1.61 Million; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.73 Million as Valuation Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 207,158 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 28,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 53,728 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 82,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 1.80M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (NYSE:VZ) by 5,570 shares to 17,160 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL).

