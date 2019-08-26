Central Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) SI Increased By 51.2%

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 29.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co acquired 6,921 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 30,091 shares with $5.03M value, up from 23,170 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59M shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) had an increase of 51.2% in short interest. FENC’s SI was 884,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 51.2% from 585,100 shares previously. With 107,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)’s short sellers to cover FENC’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 25,624 shares traded. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) has declined 49.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FENC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRX); 27/03/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation by FDA for PEDMARK™; 26/03/2018 – Fennec Provides Business Update and Announces Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC – SIOPEL 6 STUDY SHOWED ADDITION OF STS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES INCIDENCE OF CISPLATIN-INDUCED HEARING LOSS WITHOUT EVIDENCE OF TUMOR PROTECTION; 21/03/2018 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation by FDA for PEDMARK; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SIOPEL 6 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 26/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC FENC.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 21/03/2018 – FENNEC PHARMA GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY FDA FOR PEDMARK; 26/03/2018 – Fennec Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 15c

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation owns 102,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,992 were reported by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability. 130,159 were accumulated by Front Barnett Assoc. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 34,800 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bp Public Ltd stated it has 76,000 shares. Seatown Pte holds 70,000 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability holds 60,429 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.18 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Assocs New York invested in 0.52% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0.47% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 140,631 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 47,267 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant Llc invested in 0.22% or 15,894 shares. Shoker Counsel owns 0.92% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,470 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 13,957 shares to 44,343 valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 6,306 shares and now owns 18,774 shares. Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fennec Provides Business Update and Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trex (TREX) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fennec Stumbles On NDA Delay – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fennec Pharmaceuticals initiates NDA for PEDMARK – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fennec Provides Business Update and Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.