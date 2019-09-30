Central Bank & Trust Co Increased Csx (CSX) Stake; Eminence Capital LP Has Cut Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 197.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co acquired 6,256 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 9,428 shares with $729,000 value, up from 3,172 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $55.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 2.43M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Eminence Capital Lp decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 14.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eminence Capital Lp sold 427,023 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Eminence Capital Lp holds 2.53 million shares with $217.62M value, down from 2.96 million last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 2.56 million shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 24,096 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Forte Ltd Liability Adv stated it has 21,238 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct accumulated 51,726 shares or 4.06% of the stock. Security National Tru reported 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Private Trust Na holds 0.13% or 7,272 shares. Ballentine holds 0.01% or 3,176 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 39.51M shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 80,417 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 310,444 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Llc owns 21,498 shares. First National Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2,982 shares. Indiana Trust & Inv Management Company, Indiana-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,137 shares. Swedbank has 1.65M shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp increased Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) stake by 768,863 shares to 880,219 valued at $105.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 8,294 shares and now owns 296,515 shares. Pure Storage Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.16% above currents $92.4 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9400 target in Friday, July 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 5,171 shares. St Germain D J Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,052 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 50,287 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 9,365 shares. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 62,728 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc invested in 0.26% or 27,299 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc reported 554 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 844 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 238,589 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa invested in 3,696 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 3,557 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 650 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 18,301 shares. Carroll Associates Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

