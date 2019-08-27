Central Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $547,888 as Market Valuation Rose; Congress Asset Management Company Upped Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Stake by $7.77 Million as Shares Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 26,863 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 29,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.46. About 1.43M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (SCHW) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 184,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.94 million, up from 865,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 5.85 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,857 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $69.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,595 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1,221 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,868 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 157,088 shares stake. 15,122 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability. Sq Advsr has invested 9.57% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Us Bancshares De accumulated 1.45M shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 30,348 shares. Waddell Reed Finance Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 646,664 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% or 2.17M shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc holds 272,461 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.95 million shares. Nuance Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.36% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Private Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 19,514 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.12% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 339,388 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 1.17 million shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 17,089 shares to 17,794 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL) by 68,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 4,289 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,755 shares. Essex Fincl holds 0.2% or 2,671 shares. 6,656 are owned by First Mercantile. Willingdon Wealth Management has 28,101 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited holds 1.06% or 770 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 70,300 shares. Finance Consulate Inc invested in 0.1% or 923 shares. Moneta Investment Lc accumulated 1,590 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,077 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company invested in 0.39% or 2.84 million shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) reported 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aspen Mgmt reported 0.15% stake.

