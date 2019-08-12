Central Bank & Trust Co Stake in Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Lowered by $4.12 Million as Stock Price Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Market Value Declined While Affinity Investment Advisors Lifted Position

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 24,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 10,272 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 35,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32,325 shares to 79,803 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65 million was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,864 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 237,761 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co has 1.69M shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Capital Fincl Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 7,139 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brinker Cap reported 0.25% stake. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.59% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.83 million shares. 43,378 were accumulated by Highland Limited Liability Company. Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Com holds 0.14% or 1.48 million shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 487,897 are held by Investec Asset. Prudential Public Limited has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tokio Marine Asset has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.2% or 1.17M shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc owns 19,999 shares. 6,660 are held by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 0.87% or 96,501 shares. Kessler Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 90 shares. Franklin Res owns 620,640 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank reported 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The New York-based Capstone Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Halsey Associate Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,880 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.73 million shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 15,743 shares. Stifel stated it has 474,556 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,868 shares to 28,554 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 66,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,720 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).