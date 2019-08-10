Central Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Fiserv Usd 0.01 (FISV) Position; Broadway Financial Has 3 Sentiment

Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 3 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 1 cut down and sold their holdings in Broadway Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.56 million shares, up from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Broadway Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased Fiserv Inc Usd 0.01 (FISV) stake by 32.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 5,355 shares as Fiserv Inc Usd 0.01 (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Central Bank & Trust Co holds 10,976 shares with $969,000 value, down from 16,331 last quarter. Fiserv Inc Usd 0.01 now has $71.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.24% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 90,569 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). M&T Comml Bank holds 139,290 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 1.45M shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 2,484 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 0.03% or 88,787 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 15,477 shares. Pcj Counsel Ltd invested in 0.4% or 55,000 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut has 116,063 shares. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Arrow holds 4,935 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 3,261 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability has 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 23,476 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co increased Sector Spdr Tr Fund Health Care (XLV) stake by 56,245 shares to 56,412 valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 53,437 shares and now owns 107,401 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $54.37 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 22.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

The stock increased 1.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 4,512 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has declined 7.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC); 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Broadway Financial Corporation for 1.60 million shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 7,586 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in the company for 42,335 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 431 shares.