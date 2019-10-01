Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $356,319; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Parsons Capital Management Boosted Stake

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 4,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 75,510 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 79,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.19 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 1,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 28,457 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, up from 27,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $378.13. About 714,043 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Telos Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.4% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 56,953 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.77% or 1.11M shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13.47 million shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation invested in 307,476 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 15,744 shares. Albion Group Ut accumulated 11,995 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 1.73 million shares. Axa accumulated 1.30 million shares. 75,135 are owned by Atlantic Union Retail Bank. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Family Office Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,685 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has 48,031 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Horan reported 5.18% stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 544,408 shares. Ci Investments reported 70,600 shares stake.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,845 shares to 67,972 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 17,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks says no SEC inquiry – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Outlines Long-Term Growth Plan, China in Focus – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Worldâ€™s Largest Starbucks to Open in Chicago – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.29 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Investment Advsr Llc holds 2,703 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 18,649 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 0.1% or 705 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 1.71M shares. Meridian Counsel Incorporated reported 0.38% stake. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Srb Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,328 shares. Lesa Sroufe And holds 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,262 shares. Eastern Bancorp holds 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 25,563 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,420 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability. Financial Counselors Inc has 28,470 shares. Hbk Invs Lp owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,788 shares. Woodstock, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,274 shares. Permanens Capital Lp, New York-based fund reported 50 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “737 MAX developer won’t turn over documents – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,805 shares to 1,067 shares, valued at $392,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,758 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).