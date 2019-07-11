Central Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Position in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) as Market Value Declined; Assetmark Upped Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA) as Market Valuation Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 3,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,315 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 27,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 15,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.58M, up from 267,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $275.38. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. 5,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (NYSE:VZ) by 5,570 shares to 17,160 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.83 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN) by 101,137 shares to 85,626 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 21,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,919 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.