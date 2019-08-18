Central Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $407,520; As Visteon (VC) Share Price Rose, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 55,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 49,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 31,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 59,298 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, down from 90,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 270,990 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 29,196 shares to 125,732 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 33,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,116 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 8,476 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, South Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 30,597 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com holds 0.1% or 20,882 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 274,007 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bokf Na holds 0.11% or 61,600 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo invested in 0.15% or 65,990 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability Com holds 6.81% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1.44M shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.48% or 13,136 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Oregon-based fund reported 565,362 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 65,600 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 0.32% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.17% or 247,557 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James bought $107,840 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.