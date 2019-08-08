Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by $1.74 Million as Share Value Rose; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Btim Has Cut Stake

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 11,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 737,556 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.20 million, down from 749,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85 million shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 34,733 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, down from 41,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Systems Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Mastercard announces its largest acquisition yet in further attempt to move beyond cards – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancshares Of Mellon holds 0.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 17.60M shares. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 137,837 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Co owns 2.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,104 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.33% or 17,513 shares. Country Club Na accumulated 6,888 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Park Avenue Secs Ltd has 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reliant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,295 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Com holds 825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Retail Bank has invested 12.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,729 shares. Indiana Trust Inv Company holds 0.64% or 7,902 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 13.58 million shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,750 shares to 19,611 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 15,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.37B for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 0.85% or 26,384 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division holds 7,840 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 5,838 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 114,957 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Boston Common Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,195 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.48% or 74,206 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 60,684 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Egerton (Uk) Llp reported 5.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 3,625 are held by Gradient Ltd Co. Stephens Ar holds 48,562 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, New York-based fund reported 89,030 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 4.81% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 45,483 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 3.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cullinan Assocs Incorporated owns 34,725 shares.