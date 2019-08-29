Central Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Stake by $720,225 as Share Value Rose; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Cut Its Holding by $28.86 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 184,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 506,702 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14M, down from 691,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 12,155 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 19,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 537,635 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Akre Mngmt Llc stated it has 8.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 145,215 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Horan Advsr Limited has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.79M shares. 101,715 are held by Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability. Moreover, Markel has 2.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 931,800 shares. Swedbank stated it has 4.97M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 755 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & Comm has 1.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,164 were accumulated by Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Karp Cap Mgmt Corp, a California-based fund reported 24,871 shares. Manchester Management Lc reported 5,048 shares. Omers Administration holds 2.39% or 1.28 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc has invested 0.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). House Ltd reported 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.24 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Babi Sur Vein Expansion, Additional High-Grade Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,180 shares to 227,175 shares, valued at $77.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 501,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.75 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Pacific Etf (VPL) by 68,424 shares to 96,364 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).